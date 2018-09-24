Indian naval ships to call at Myanmar port

Yangon, Sep 24 (IANS) Two Indian naval ships along with one Indian Navy Dornier aircraft will call at Myanmar's Yangon Port later on Monday as part of an ongoing exercise between the two nations, media reported.

The three-day call would include activities for the 7th India-Myanmar coordinated patrol that maintains maritime security and enhances operational exchanges between the navies, Global New Light of Myanmar reported.

The two Indian naval ships are INS Kulish and INS Batti Malv.

INS Kulish is an indigenously manufactured Kora class guided missile corvettes commissioned into the navy in 2001, while INS Batti Malv is a fast attack craft with top speed of over 28 knots commissioned in 2006.

In August, INS Khanjar, was also called at Yangon Port, Xinhua news reported. It is a Khukri-class missile corvette that was commissioned in October 1991.

