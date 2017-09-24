Indian naval ship to deliver aid for Rohingyas in Bangladesh

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) India will on Monday dispatch around 900 tonnes of relief material for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh which is being loaded on to Indian Naval Ship Gharial at Kakinada port in Andhra Pradesh.

Naval officials said the relief material -- sufficient for around 62,000 displaced families -- will on September 28 reach Chittagong in Bangladesh, where thousands of Rohinya refugees have fled from Myanmar.

The material is packaged in customised family packets, containing essential items like ration, clothes, and mosquito nets. By Sunday afternoon, approximately 21,000 units had been loaded.

India sent relief material earlier this month also to Bangladesh by an Indian Air Force C-17 transport aircraft to address the humanitarian crisis emanating from large-scale migration of Rohingya Muslims.

According to the UN, almost 430,000 Rohingyas have fled Myanmar and crossed to Bangladesh since August 25.

--IANS

ao/tsb/dg