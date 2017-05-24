Indian national Uzma who was stuck in Pakistan gets permission to travel to India

Indian national Uzma, who was stuck in Pakistan, got permission from the Islamabad High Court to return to India. Appreciating the move, brother of Uzma, Wasim Ahmad on Wednesday expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Indian government and said that the government has done more than expected. Ahmad said that he is very happy that his sister would be soon coming back to India. The government has done for us more than expected, he added. Uzma's brother said that on a single request, Sushma Swaraj did what seemed impossible.