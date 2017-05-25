Indian national Uzma who was stuck in Pakistan meets EAM Sushma Swaraj

Indian national Uzma, who was stuck in Pakistan, arrived in India on Thursday and met Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and her family in the national capital. The family members of Uzma expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Indian government. Uzma, who was stuck in Pakistan, got permission from the Islamabad High Court to return to India on Wednesday. Earlier, Uzma's brother said the government has done more than expected and Sushma Swaraj did what seemed impossible.