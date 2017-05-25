Indian national Uzma compares Pakistan to a nightmare

Indian national Uzma, who was stuck in Pakistan, arrived in India on Thursday and met Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and her family in the national capital. Later, she addressed a press conference and said Pakistan is a well of misery further adding that it's easy to go to Pakistan, but tough to return. She also said that even those who go to Pakistan after arrange marriages are helpless and crying. Uzma said that she wanted to thank EAM Swaraj, Indian high commission officials, who helped her throughout.