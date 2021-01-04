Indian national arrested in Nepal for illegally carrying over Nepali Rupees 1.4 crores

Kathmandu, Jan 4 (PTI) Two persons, including an Indian national, have been arrested for illegally possessing over 1.4 crores of Nepali Rupees from Nepal's Kathmandu district, police said on Monday.

Amit Kumar Gupta, 30, a resident of Gorakhpur, India, and Sangam Tharu, 22, who is from Kapilvastu district, were arrested by a police team from Kathmandu Metropolitan Police Circle.

The police, during a regular security check, found over 1.47 crores of Nepali Rupees inside their car and arrested the duo.

The currency notes were hidden in three bags in the car. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter, police said. PTI SBP MRJ MRJ