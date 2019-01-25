Indian national anthem to be sung by international wrestlers in PWL

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) When India unfurls the tricolour to celebrate its 70th Republic Day, nationals from 14 other countries will join millions of Indians to sing the national anthem along with them to mark the historic occasion.

They are all wrestlers from Venezuela, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Canada, Ukraine, Russia, France, Colombia, Romania, Hungary, Georgia, Qatar, Moldova and Estonia currently taking part in the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) Season 4.

The third leg of the world's biggest wrestling league is currently underway the Gautam Buddha University Indoor Stadium in Greater Noida.

The celebration this year will be special as it will mark the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

Talking about this unique event Pro Sportify owner and promoter Kartikeya Sharma said: "The purpose of this event is to show the spirit of PWL which is very much similar to the spirit of our country. PWL is world's biggest wrestling league with participation from different parts of the world but we are like a family here. This spirit is very similar to this amazing country known for its unity in diversity. So I was very glad when everyone decided to come forward to celebrate this historic occasion together."

Apart from all top wrestlers of the country including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Pooja Dhanda to name a few, PWL-4 this season has also seen participation of 30 Olympians, of which 11 are medal winners, 16 World Championships medallist and seven continental champions.

They all will be part of the Republic Day celebration on Saturday.

--IANS

gau/prs