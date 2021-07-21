Indian Muslims Won't Face Loss from NRC-CAA: RSS Chief in Guwahati Visit

During a two-day visit in Assam, RSS chief Mohan Bhagat said that the Citizenship Amendment Act will not affect Indian Muslims.

“CAA and NRC haven't been formed against any citizen of India. Indian Muslims will face no loss due to CAA," Bhagwat said on 21 July, after launching a book in the state’s capital, Guwahati, titled ‘Citizenship debate over NRC and CAA-Assam and the Politics of History’.

"After partition, assurance was given that we'll take care of minorities of our country. We're abiding by that till today but Pakistan didn’t," he added.

He claimed that the opposition against NRC-CAA is politically motivated, adding that CAA will provide protection to persecuted minorities in the neighbouring countries.

"“Given the political situation…some people bring the narration along communal lines. Such talks take place for political benefits, let it go on. But we've to be careful as citizens see that politics is done properly."" - Mohan Bhagwat, RSS Chief

Talking about NRC, he reportedly said that all nations have the right to know who its citizens are.

