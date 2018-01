The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested most-wanted terrorist Abdul Subhan Qureshi, co-founder of Indian Mujahideen and mastermind of the 2008 Gujarat blasts. Qureshi was nabbed by the police from Ghazipur area on Saturday, where he had arrived to meet his associate. Qureshi was living with forged documents in Nepal and he came back to India to revise Indian Mujahideen, confirmed DCP Pramod Kushwaha.