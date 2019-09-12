Indian movies as effective as Google maps in understanding Switzerland's topography: President Kovind

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind in an event at University of Bern said Bollywood has taken Switzerland to every nook and corner of India. While speaking at the event, President Kovind said, "Bollywood has taken Switzerland to every nook and corner of India. The scenes from Indian movies can be as effective as Google Maps in understanding the topography of Switzerland." President Kovind was delivering special lecture in the university on the topic "India - Switzerland new age partnership: connecting Alps with Himalayas".