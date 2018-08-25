Indian mixed and men's bridge teams enter semis at Asiad

Jakarta, Aug 25 (IANS) Indias mixed team and mens bridge teams on Saturday qualified for the semi-finals at the 18th Asian Games, assuring the country at least two bronze medals.

The mixed team, comprising Kiran Nadar, Satyanarayana Bachiraju, Hema Deora, Gopinath Manna, Himani Khandelwal and Rajeev Khandelwal, finished in the first place at the end of their round robin matches. They will meet Thailand in their semi-final match.

The men's team of Jaggy Shivdasani, Rajeshwar Tewari, Sumit Mukherjee, Debabrata Majumder, Raju Tolani and Ajay Khare was fourth after the round robin stage.

They will meet Singapore in the semi-finals.

With bridge being included in the Asian Games for the very first time, these will be the very first medals for India in this sport.

