Indian mission to Nepal observes 'World Hindi Day'

The Indian embassy in Nepal marked 'World Hindi Day' with much enthusiast and fanfare in Kathmandu on Wednesday. Nepal's Tourism and Civil Aviation minister Jitendra Narayan Dev said Hindi binds the people of India and Nepal. To mark the occasion, eminent poets of Nepal and India recited poems. Indian ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri presented a video message of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion. The Hindi language, which is the mother tongue for over 77 thousand people in Nepal as per the 2011 national census is dominantly used in the nation that has helped to facilitate the communication with neighboring countries.