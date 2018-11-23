Indian Mission in Nepal observes Maulana Azad and ITEC Day

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu celebrated Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Day and Maulana Azad Day on Thursday. The event was chaired by Nepal's Minister for Education, Science and Technology Giriraj Mani Pokharel and Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri. While addressing the program, Pokharel acknowledged and highlighted the importance of the ITEC program in Nepal. Under the ITEC program, a number of senior officers and officials from various ministries and departments of Nepal government received scholarships and grants in India's premier institutions. As many as 150 ITEC alumni from Nepal attended the celebration. The event also marked the 130th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad who oversaw the establishment of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and laid the foundation of the University Grants Commission (UGC) as the first education minister of India. Students of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC), Embassy of India in Kathmandu organised a cultural programme on the occasion.