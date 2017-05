The trio of India's compound men's archery team of Abhishek Verma, Chinna Raju Srither and Amanjeet Singh struck gold in a closely-fought final on the penultimate day of the World Cup Stage 1 Championship in China's Shanghai on Saturday. After winning the World Cup, the team arrived in India and expressed their joy. They said that this is an output of continuous practice. India beat Colombia by 226-221 for the gold.