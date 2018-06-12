Indian men's hockey coach complains about poor food quality at SAI camps

Indian men's hockey team coach Harendra Singh has lodged a complaint regarding the quality of food provided to the players at the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) centre in Bengaluru. In a mail addressed to Hockey India president Rajinder Singh, Harendra highlighted the issues of the poor quality of food being served to the players training for the Asian Games and World Cup. He wrote, "I would like to bring to your kind notice that food quality at Bangalore SAI center has been well below par with a professional unit - excessive oil and fat throughout, bones with lack of meats. Moreover insects, bugs and hair were also found in the food. Sir, I would also like to inform you that hygiene part has also been neglected." Treasurer of Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Anandeshwar Pandey spoke up on the issue and said, "Players representing India should be given proper diet. If coach has raised such issues, it must be solved."