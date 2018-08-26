Indian men's compound archery team enters final

Jakarta, Aug 26 (IANS) India's men's compound archery team overcame Taiwan in a semi-final match to be one win away from successfully defending the title at the 2018 Asian Games here on Sunday.

The Indian team, comprising Rajat Chauhan, Aman Saini and Abhishek Verma, defeated Taiwan's troika of Lin Chewei, Lin Hsinmin and Pan Yuping 230-227.

The first set ended 57-57, with both teams scoring three 10s each. The second set saw India register a 57-56 victory as they held a one-point lead at 114-113. Chewei of Taiwan scored an eight in his second shot as they trailed India.

The third set, which ended 58-55, gave a four-point advantage to India with the total scores at 172-168. While South Korea scored two 10s, India came up with four 10s. Chewei and Hsinmin scored an eight each but Aman came out with two 9s to ensure India gain crucial advantage.

Trailing by four points, a desperate Taiwan came out all guns blazing and won the fourth set 59-58 but they coulnd't stop India from winning the match 230-227.

In the fourth set, Taiwan fired five 10s but India didn't relent and shot four 10s -- the last one coming in the fifth and penultimate shot. It meant that Rajat just had to shoot a 7 to secure victory for India. And Rajat came out with a 9 to give India the win.

Out of the eight shots, Jaipur's Rajat got seven 10s and one nine as he went through a phenomenal run.

Rajat and Abhishek were part of India's team which won the gold medal in this category at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games.

--IANS

pur/sed