Indian men’s team meet Sports Minister Vijay Goel after winning compound gold in Archery World Cup

India were represented by Abhishek Verma, Chinna Raju Srither and Amanjeet Singh.

The Indian men’s archery team, who recently won compound gold in the Archery World Cup, met Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Wednesday.

The minister posted the picture on Twitter.

Indian men’s #Archery team called on earlier today, they recently won Compound gold in Archery World Cup Stg.1 in Shanghai, China. Proud! pic.twitter.com/M2o9H6EfN9 — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) May 24, 2017





Earlier on Saturday, the Indian men’s compound team struck gold on the penultimate day of the archery World Cup stage 1 championship in Shanghai, China. The women’s team, however, did not finish on the podium.

India were represented by Abhishek Verma, Chinna Raju Srither and Amanjeet Singh.

Also read: Archery World Cup: Indian compound team trounce US 232-230 to enter final

India beat Colombia 226-221 for the gold. In the semifinal, India got the better of the United States 232-230 while India edge out Iran by an identical margin the quarterfinals. India beat Vietnam in the first round.

The Colombian team comprised Camilo Andres Cardona, Jose Carlos Ospina and Daniel Munoz.

The Indians grabbed a slender lead in the opening set by clinching it 58-57 and built on it in the next three to emerge triumphant. The Colombians did manage to tie the 3rd set 52-52.

In the women’s competition, Korea, Denmark and Russia finished in that order.