Indian men at risk of cardiovascular disease due to tobacco

According to the National Family Health Survey in India, 45% of men and 7% of women in the age group of 15-49 are tobacco users. Tobacco use has been linked with a wide spectrum of illnesses including cancer, lung disease, diabetes, eye disease and arthritis. Tobacco use is the second most significant cause of Cardiovascular Diseases after hypertension. Cigarette smoke contains at least 4000 chemicals, about 250 of which are definitely known to be toxic and 50 are known to cause cancer. The best way to save oneself from illnesses associated with this regressive habit, society needs to understand that smokers need help to quit. Graphic warnings on cigarette packets have helped smokers quit in countries as varied as Brazil, Canada, Singapore and Thailand.