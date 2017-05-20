New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Quiet conditions persisted at the steel market in the national capital today as prices continued to move in a narrow range in the absence of buying support and settled at previous levels. Traders said absence of worthwhile activity from construction units against adequate stocks position kept steel prices unchanged. Following […]

View photos Indian men archers strike gold in World Cup stage 1 More

Shanghai, May 20 (IANS) The Indian men’s compound team on Saturday defeated Colombia to clinch the gold medal on the penultimate day of the archery World Cup stage 1 championship here.

The team of Abhishek Verma, Chinna Raju Srither and Amanjeet Singh won the medal defeating Colombia 226-221 in a closely-fought summit showdown.

Earlier, the Indian compound men’s archery team advanced to the final after getting the better of Americans Reo Wilde, Steve Anderson and Braden Gellenthien 232-230 in a last-four clash.

The Colombian team comprised Camilo Andres Cardona, Jose Carlos Ospina and Daniel Munoz.

In the final, the Indians grabbed a slender lead in the opening set by clinching it 58-57 and built on it in the next three to emerge triumphant. The Colombians managed to tie the third set 52-52.

In the mixed pair event, Abhishek Verma with Jyothi Surekha Vennam had earlier made it to the bronze medal play-off.

Verma and Jyothi will take on the US. The duo lost to second-seeded South Korean in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Indian recurve archers, including Olympians Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari, were knocked out of their respective events.

While the men’s recurve team slumped to a 0-3 defeat to Japan in the quarter-finals, the women’s recurve team made a first-round exit after suffering a 2-6 defeat at the hands of US.

This is published unedited from the IANS feed.