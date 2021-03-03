Use of Indian languages encouraged in new NEP: PM Modi

New Delhi, Mar 03 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a webinar on harnessing education, research and skill development informed that use of the Indian languages has been encouraged in the new National Education Policy. “It is the responsibility of the experts of every language, how the best content of the world should be made available in Indian languages,” PM added. In the webinar, PM termed the future fuel, Green energy as “very important to make 'Energy' self-sufficient.” He said, “India has tested the Hydrogen Vehicle. Now we have to make ourselves industry-ready to utilize hydrogen as a fuel for transport.”