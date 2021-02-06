‘Indian Judiciary Has Always Performed its Duty’: Modi at Diamond Jubilee Event of Gujarat High Court

Releasing a commemorative postage stamp on Gujarat High Court as part of the institution's Diamond Jubilee celebrations on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's judiciary as an institution that has always safeguarded the rights of the citizens.

“Our judiciary has always interpreted Constitution positively & creatively to strengthen it further. Be it safeguarding the rights of people of the country or when any situation arose where national interest needed to be prioritized, judiciary has always performed its duty,” he said as he released the postage stamp through video conferencing.

“It makes us proud that our Supreme Court has heard the most number of cases through video conferencing in the world. Our High Courts and District Courts have also carried out a large number of e-proceedings during Covid-19.” PM Modi added.

The Gujarat High Court completed 60 years of its establishment on May 1, 2020. The prime minister was supposed to the event in person but the celebrations were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.