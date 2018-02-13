Indian jewellery brand sparkles at NYFW ramp

New York, Feb 13 (IANS) Bespoke creations by a 75-year-old Indian jewellery brand dazzled at the New York Fashion Week runway here during designer Bibhu Mohapatra's show.

Some exquisite Forevermark Diamond pieces from Narayan Jewellers by Ketan and Jatin Choskhi were featured at the gala for the third time in a row.

"It's a privilege to showcase the jewellery craftsmanship of India at a prestigious fashion platform like New York Fashion Week that tailors the evergreen fashion trends, and associate with a world-renowned brand like Forevermark and designer Bibhu Mohaptra to unveil our collection on the runway," Jatin Chokshi, Co-Owner, Narayan Jewellers, said in a statement.

They showcased a capsule collection, comprising diamond neckpiece with chandelier earrings, studs and earrings in rose gold, pearl chandelier earrings in rose gold amongst others.

The brand was found in 1940 by Ambalal Chaturbhai Chokshi.

--IANS

rb/vm