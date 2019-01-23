Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering gives training to youth in J and K's Gulmarg

Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering (IISM) is giving training to youth in the state of Jammu and Kashmir (J and K) and other parts of the country. More than 80 students from across India and Kashmir Valley participated in the skiing course. Minimum temperature of -11 Degree Celsius recorded in Gulmarg today. IISM is providing best platform to youth of the nation especially to youth of Kashmir, which not only help in learning the skill of skiing but also develop their overall personality. This institute trains hundreds of youth every year. These courses are very useful as it provide them opportunity to build their career in the sports of skiing at National and International levels, which also generate huge employment opportunities for the local youth as guides or Instructors to the tourist. During the training process, best equipment and other facilities were given to youth. Youth praised excellent facilities of training. This institute is also planning various summer adventure courses for the coming months.