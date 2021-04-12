Indian Institute of Management, Jammu and Deakin University, Australia sign agreement to offer innovative programs for Indian Students

NEW DELHI, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian Institute of Management, Jammu and Deakin University, Australia have signed an agreement to develop innovative pathway programs for Indian students with options to transfer their studies onshore at Deakin in Australia. The agreement was signed off virtually by both partners on 12th April, 2021 in the presence of senior representatives including Director Professor B S Sahay, Professor Jabir Ali and Dr Aakash Kamble from IIM Jammu and by Professor Gary Smith, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Global Engagement), Professor Mike Ewing, Executive Dean, Faculty of Business & Law and Ms Ravneet Pawha, Deputy Vice President (Global) from Deakin University, Australia. The virtual signing ceremony was witnessed by Mr Brett Galt-Smith, Counsellor (Education and Research), Australian High Commission, New Delhi.

With the National Education Policy 2020 announcing strategic changes in the associations between Indian and foreign education providers, the association between IIM Jammu and Deakin University provides a unique opportunity for Indian students to experience a blended variant of global education. The broader objective of this strategic collaboration is to build synergies in the areas of strengths from both partners.

The strategic models of engagement have been identified to form the bases of the association and will be carried out in a phased manner. In the initial phase, an immersion program will be developed to allow MBA students at IIM Jammu to study onshore at a Deakin University campus in Australia for two weeks and complete a module. This immersion program will be IBL centric with detailed insights into the global business perspectives.

In the next phase, the partner will be developing some hybrid pathways options for the newly developed Executive MBA at IIM Jammu through which students can study few units from DBS' flagship MBA program as a part of their curriculum. Professor B S Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, said, academic and research collaborations are pathways to the internationalization of education and an essential cornerstone for students' holistic development. Such collaborations with leading global universities align with the vision and mission of IIM Jammu to create an institute par excellence with international linkages providing a global outlook with a regional and national focus. This partnership holds particular importance as it creates linkages between the two institutions in the management field and aligns well with the National Education Policy 2020. The partnership will shrink the geographical boundary between Australia and India, thus paving the way for collaborative and hybrid education modules.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Brett Galt-Smith from the Australian High Commission elaborated that high-level academic collaborations of this nature are a founding pillar for the future for any bilateral relationship, especially under the India Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership which agrees to expand education and research collaboration between the two nations. At the same time, this collaboration aligns with and is a step forward in, the Indian Government's National Education Policy and its intention to promote collaborations between the Indian and international academia.

Deakin University's Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Global Engagement) Professor Gary Smith, said, 'We are extremely delighted to have an association with IIM Jammu. At Deakin, it is our continuous endeavour to develop meaningful partnerships and connect with high achieving education providers around the world. These partnerships are important to Deakin as they provide pathways for learning and allow the sharing of ideas and experiences. The partnership with IIM Jammu will be an important one as it provides an opportunity for global research, to help students to gain international experience for their future careers and to collaborate with world-class teachers and researchers.' About Deakin University Established in 1974, Deakin University is one of Australia's leading tertiary education providers and is ranked in the top 1% of world universities (ARWU). It has won numerous awards and teaches over 60,000 students each year offering students world-class programs and endless opportunities.

With 27 plus years of engagement in India, Deakin University was the first international education provider to set up an office in India in 1994. It is currently the most engaged Australian Provider across education, training, research, capacity building and consultancy initiatives with academia, industry and Government. It has established premier partnerships in India to transform education and research into beneficial community outcomes, to produce world-class graduates and contribute to the growth and sustainability of the communities.

