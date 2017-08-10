Indian Hockey Team Lose 0-1 Against Belgium in Their Opening Match of Europe Tour

The game remained goal-less for most of the part, as both the teams failed to break the deadlock in the first three-quarters

In their opening game of their five-match tour of Europe, Indian men’s hockey team failed to score, as they were defeated 0-1 by hosts Belgium in Boom on Wednesday.

The game remained goal-less for most of the part, as both the teams failed to break the deadlock in the first three-quarters. However, Belgium scored the solitary goal in the dying minutes of the fourth and final quarter to take the lead and put India under pressure.

It was Tom Boon, who scored the winning goal for Belgium.

India will play matches against Belgium, Netherlands and Austria, during their visit to Europe and their second game of the tour will take place on Thursday against the same opposition at 10:30 pm IST.

India have rested some of the key players who featured in the World League Semifinal, while the team has included six uncapped players for the tour with Manpreet Singh as skipper and Chinglensana Singh as second-in-command.

Fans who are aiming to view the matches on television in India will be disheartened as there will be no telecast in the country.