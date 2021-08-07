Indian hockey’s redemption might also be the redemption of its conflicted soul

Back in 2003, as part of the annual NCC (National Cadet Corps) meet I spent a week in Moga, Punjab playing sporting competitions against local kids. For hockey, a couple of local teams showed up with a mix of both boys and girls. An all-boys school, we were fairly dismissive of the idea and may have even felt amused at the prospect of playing girls. B

The history of Hockey, etched between the dreamy heights of world domination and the forgetful depths of decay and decadence echoes the India story.

Victories are victories in every sport, but for some reason in this country, they seem bigger than the others.

While the men’s hockey team still has a history to look back to, the women’s team has only just started to write its own.

The inimical oddities of celebrating our women on the field and yet berating them in the street or under the roof of our homes shouldn’t be lost on us.

There was a hockey premier league long before the cricket one, but it, like the average Indian’s interest in bruising, physical sport, faded away.

