Indian history would have been different if Sardar Patel handled J and K: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh said that part of Jammu and Kashmir which today is under illegal occupation of Pakistan would've been a part of India if then Prime Minister Nehru would have allowed then Home Minister Vallabhbhai Patel to handle Jammu with a free hand. "If only PM Nehru would have allowed Home Minister Patel to handle J and K with a free hand in the same manner in which he was handling other princely states of India, I am sure the history of the Indian sub continent would have been different," said Singh. "Part of J and K which today is under illegal occupation of Pak would've been a part of India. It's because Nehru believed that he knew Kashmir better than anyone else and therefore didn't even allow his Home Minister to handle it the way he was handling the other states," said Jitendra Singh.