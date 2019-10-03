Indian High Commissioner to UK inaugurates exhibition dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi

Indian High Commissioner to the UK Ruchi Ghanashyam inaugurated an exhibition in London dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary. "Mahatma Gandhi used to say that the earth provides enough to satisfy every man's needs but not for everyone greed. Essentially, it is also a very non-violent message because at the end of the day, if we stop causing violence to mother earth, then our planet will be a happier place," Ghanashyam said at the inauguration of the event. "It eventually emanates from his overall belief in ahimsa (non-violence), satya (truth), love and goodness of humanity," she added. Globally, Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the 'International Day of Non-Violence'. Several events were held in India and across the world to mark the occasion.