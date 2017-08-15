Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka marks Independence Day

Colombo, Aug 15 (IANS) The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka celebrated India's 71st Independence Day on Tuesday by hoisting the national flag and organising a cultural performance.

India's High Commissioner Taranjit Sandhu unfurled the national flag and inspected a guard of honour at the event attended by a large number of the Indian community members.

A cultural programme showcasing India's tradition and heritage was held at the Indian High Commission.

Sandhu also laid a wreath at Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) memorial in Colombo.

On the eve of India's Independence Day, the Bandaranaike International Convention Hall in Colombo was illuminated in the colours of the Indian flag.

--IANS

soni/dg