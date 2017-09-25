Indian held for selling fake jewellery in Nepal

Kathmandu, Sep 25 (IANS) An Indian national in possession of 14.5 kilograms of impure silver jewellery was arrested by the police in western Nepal, media reported.

Surendra Saha, 51, of Motihari district of India's Bihar state, was detained from Baglung municipality on Saturday night, the Himalayan Times reported on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team detained Saha with a variety of impure silver jewellery worth about Rs 320,000, from Traffic Chowk two nights ago, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Bishwa Rajsingh Thapa.

Saha had been involved in transporting contraband jewellery from a Raxaul-based Indian trader and selling to traders in Baglung, the police official said.

An examination of the confiscated jewellery revealed that each of the items contained only 50 per cent silver, the police said.

Saha would be handed over to the Belahiya-based Bhairahawa Customs Office, in Rupandehi district, for further investigation in the case, the official said.

