Indian health system improved significantly over last decade: Bill Gates
Bill Gates, philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder during launch function of book 'Health System for a New India: Building Blocks' stated that Improvements in Indian health system in the last decade are very significant. "Improvements in Indian health system in the last decade are significant. There are specific disease programmes and vaccine coverage has improved substantially. It was in 2011 that India had its last case of Polio," said Bill Gates.