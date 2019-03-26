Indian handicrafts displayed at Abu Dhabi fair

Abh Dhabi, March 26 (IANS) Artisans from various Indian states displayed traditional handicrafts at an event here, aimed at expanding their business in the United Arab Emirates.

The "Indian Handicraft Fair" was inaugurated on Monday. It was organised by the the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi in association with the Indian Business and Professional Group (IBPG) in Abu Dhabi and the Indian Pavilion at Global Village in Dubai, reports the Gulf News.

The colourful handicrafts represented the rich cultural diversity of India, said Smita Pant, Deputy Chief of Mission, adding that these artistic skills have been passed on from generation to generation.

She said seven million people, mainly women in rural areas, find livelihood in traditional handicrafts sector in India.

Padmanabha Acharya, President of the IBPG, said the event would facilitate networking opportunities for the Indian artisans to expand their business in the UAE.

--IANS

