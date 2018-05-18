With Indian Government's aid, Tansen Multiple Campus in Nepal is providing education to specially-abled students

The dream of going to school and get educated came true for differently abled students in Nepal's Palpa district with the help of the donation given by the Indian government. The first community campus of Palpa district, Tansen Multiple Campus, is providing education to specially-abled students. It was established in 2047 BS (according to Nepal's calendar) by Tribhuvan University of Nepal, Kathmandu. The educational institution witnessed the immense flow of students from the beginning but due to lack of infrastructure, they faced several problems. They had to rent buildings to commence classes. Today, the institution has its own building with the help of Indian Government. The authority of the institute came to know about the donations from the Indian Embassy for the educational institutions. The Indian government released the amount of Rs. 1.54 crore for the construction of building. Ambassador of India to Nepal, Shiv Shankar Mukherjee, on March 28, 2007 inaugurated the institute. The institution hosts over 1,000 students in a session and provides education up to Post-Graduation level. The flow of student in the college has increased since the establishment of institute. Five hundred students have completed their post graduation degree from the college in last seven years.