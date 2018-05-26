Indian golfer Vani Kapoor hopeful of victory in her international stint

Indian golfer Vani Kapoor, who is the only Indian to be selected for Ladies European Tour this season and she is hopeful that she is going to make India proud by winning a medal in the international golf tournament. She looks forward to perform in the global arena to put Indian golf on world map. 23 year old golfer was the highest ranked Indian golfer in Hero Indian Women's Open last year bagging sixth position. She also had the maximum number of wins of the Women's professional golf tour in 2017. "I think I am in great form and I am just waiting for things to click", said golfer Vani Kapoor.