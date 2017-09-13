Indian Golfer Rayhan Thomas Equals World Record of 9 Straight Birdies

The 17-year-old achieved the feat while defending his title at the Dubai Creek Open and shot a 10-under 61.

New Delhi: Teenage Indian golfer Rayhan Thomas got his name registered in golf’s history books on Tuesday by equalling the world record of nine consecutive birdies in an official World Golf Ranking event.

The 17-year-old achieved the feat while defending his title at the Dubai Creek Open and shot a 10-under 61. He later shot 68 to top the leaderboard at Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club.



Congrats @RayhanThomas on equalling world record of 9 birdies during a round of 10-u. Keep the Indian flag flying high. All the best! — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) September 13, 2017





“It just felt natural. I just let everything flow,” he told reporters after levelling the world record, which earlier stood exclusively in the name of Mark Calcavecchia who achieved it in the 2009 Canadian Open.

Earlier this year in Malaysia, Bernd Wiesberger also birdied for nine straight times but it was not officially recognised.