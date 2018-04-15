Indian freed by Nigerian pirates returns to family

Member of Indian merchant navy crew, who were abducted by Nigerian pirates for ransom, has safely returned to his hometown of Palampur in Himachal Pradesh, on Sunday. Ajay Kumar, one of the three captives returned home to a rousing welcome from friends, family members, and relatives as they garlanded him with flowers and currency notes and fed him sweets. Kumar was abducted along with 13 other people belonging to different nationalities on board their merchant navy ship in South Africa back in January and taken to a forest where they were forced to spend 73 days in captivity. Minister of External affairs Sushma Swaraj had on Wednesday tweeted the news of securing their release. The captives landed in India on Saturday and reached home on Sunday after a ransom of 11 million naira as demanded by the pirates by a satellite call was paid by the Indian government.