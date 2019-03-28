Indian Foreign Secretary discusses bilateral relation, terrorism during his Nepal visit

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale arrived in Nepal's capital for two-day visit on March 27. He held bilateral talks with his Nepalese counterpart Shanker Das Bairagi in Kathmandu on Thursday. The two Foreign Secretaries discussed the bilateral ties between both the countries. During the visit, the foreign secretary met with Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. The foreign secretary is in the Himalayan nation to review the progress made in the ongoing India-aided projects in Nepal. Gokhale's visit to Nepal comes a day before the Nepal Investment Summit 2019. In the wake of last month's terror attack in Pulwama, the two sides also discussed ways to combat menace of terrorism.