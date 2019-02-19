Indian firms adopting 3DEXPERIENCE platform in big way: Dassault Systemes CEO

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Big players in the Indian construction and general mechanics sectors are looking to embrace experience platforms in a big way, says French global 3DEXPERIENCE giant Dassault Systemes's Vice Chairman and CEO Bernard Charles.

"I'd say that the capacity of the Indian companies to adopt the next-generation platforms is quite strong," Charles told IANS.

The 3DEXPERIENCE major, which offers product lifecycle management (PLM) and 3D modelling software, simulation apps and industry solutions, has clients in the country including car manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra, Volvo Asia, automobile firm Ashok Leyland, Hero, Royal Enfield, Renault and Aditya Birla among others.

According to the company, the automobile sector in India was the highest adopter of this technology until some time ago, but now, sectors like construction and general mechanics and aerospace are also rapidly adopting it.

Dassault Systemes' SOLIDWORKS' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which is designed to enable the powering of 3D realistic virtual experiences, has been used in the city of Jaipur to simulate a 3D model of the city so that they can predict the impact of infrastructure or construction activity there.

SOLIDWORKS is a solid modelling computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided engineering (CAE) computer programme that runs on all Operating Systems (OS).

"We have a lot of advanced clients in India that are quickly moving forward. The understanding, the adoption (of the technology) is creating a new situation or new possibilities for them," Charles noted.

One of the projects is called "Jaipur 3D City Project" that went live last year.

"Jaipur can be a lesson for so many cities in the world. That's why we are showcasing it here. It gives a new perspective to plan a city, to enhance the engagement between citizens and urban agencies," said Charles.

Stating that India is close to his heart, the CEO said several sectors in the country are going digital.

"The first priority for us is to make sure we build proximity and presence -- meaning that we train our partners properly, so they can serve the clients well," Charles added.

"There's a lot of investment going on in the competency centre in Bengaluru, which is key to elevating our competency."

Called "3DEXPERIENCE Innovation Center", these competency centres are where Dassault Systemes joins hands with a government body and a college and then imparts specialised training to aerospace and automotive engineering students.

Dassault Systemes has two competency centres in Andhra Pradesh and Bengaluru and is working towards bringing more such centres in Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The company, which employs over 2,000 people in India, has R&D centres in Pune and Bengaluru.

The small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups are sectors where the company is witnessing an increasing demand.

When asked what gives SOLIDWORKS an edge over its rivals such as Autodesk and PTC in the country, Charles said: "Users love SOLIDWORKS, they just love it. They can do the job on it and learn it quickly... especially in India."

