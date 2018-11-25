Indian film industry hails 'magnificent' Mary Kom

Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) M.C. Mary Kom's latest victory, which has led her to become the first woman boxer to claim six World Championship gold medals, is a testimony to women power and an example of how age and motherhood have not stopped her from chasing her dreams, said Indian film fraternity members, hailing the "magnificent" athlete's feat.

Mary Kom on Saturday outclassed Ukraine's Hanna Okhota by a unanimous 5:0 verdict at the 10th AIBA women's boxing World Championships at the K.D. Jadhav indoor hall here on Saturday.

The star boxer, whose life had inspired the movie "Mary Kom" -- starring Priyanka Chopra -- courted congratulations galore from the actress, as well as celebrated names like Amitabh Bachchan, S.S. Rajamouli and Prosenjit Chatterjee.

Here's what they tweeted:

Amitabh Bachchan: Mary Kom, what a huge honour you bring to the country... Six times gold medalist world championship! CONGRATULATIONS! I ever value your boxing gloves that you gifted me! They are my gold medals.

Priyanka Chopra: Wow! Only you could do it!! What an achievement... Congratulations Mary Kom... It's a proud moment for the nation and you are and always will be my inspiration. Here's to magnificent Mary.

S.S. Rajamouli: Congratulations Mary Kom on winning the record sixth Gold in World Boxing Championships. You are a pride of the nation and certainly are an inspiration to many... Keep winning!

Anil Kapoor: With every win she has created a new chapter in history! An inspiration for us all. Her never back down attitude is awe worthy! Congratulations Mary Kom on the Gold! True champion! Always making India proud!

Shekhar Kapur: In a nation confused on the position of women in Society, Mary Kom becomes India's all-time great athlete. Man or woman. Superwoman. Or superhuman? At 35, mother of three Mary Kom has consistently beaten incredible odds to win sixth consecutive world boxing championships. Becoming one of the worlds most successful boxers. Her opponent was just 3 years old when Mary won her first championship.

Poonam Dhillon: Congratulations Wonderwoman Mary Kom. Magnificent sixth world cup title! Salutes. Truly amazing and historical.

Anushka Sharma: Congratulations champ! So proud to see you creating history, you are a wonder woman.

Arjun Kapoor: Congratulations Mary Kom for your victory! This makes us so proud.

Meiyang Chang: CHAMPION!!! And an unprecedented one.

Adnan Sami: Heartiest congratulations to Mary Kom for and becoming the first female boxer to win six World Championships... EVER!

Prosenjit Chatterjee: An extremely proud moment for Indian Sports. Heartiest congratulations to Mary Kom for winning a Gold in Women's World Boxing. It's a historic win and we all are proud of you.

Rahul Dev Official: Unstoppable! It's Mary Kom all the way! This six-time world champion is a mother of three! The only Indian woman to win an Olympic medal.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi: Mary Kom congrats and wow wow wow! What a woman. What a champion. What an inspiration. Salute!

Shreyas Talpade: This lady is unbelievable... actually unstoppable. She goes on and on winning one championship after another. More power to you Ma'am.

Kabir Bedi: Saluting magnificent Mary! Winning a sixth boxing world title - at age 35, after 3 children - is a truly towering triumph.

Mary Kom is now the most victorious female boxer in history, and as successful as the greatest male, Teofilo Stevenson. Hail Mary!

Koratala Siva: Fabulous achievement.

--IANS

rb/sed