Indian film fraternity hails PM Modi's vision for the Industry

The Indian film fraternity hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for their industry and hailed his address at the inaugural event of National Museum of Indian Cinema as "encouraging and inspiring". Talking to ANI, actor Aamir Khan said: "It was really wonderful to hear honourable Prime Minister; he spoke in such a positive way about the industry. His expectation, his vision, and his thoughts about the creative field and people involved in this were good. It's really encouraging to hear that." Meanwhile, director and producer Karan Johar said that PM suggested the fraternity to organise a "Global Film Summit" on the lines of "World Economic Summit" at Davos. He said: "His speech was exceptionally inspiring. It was full of hope for Indian film fraternity. The fact is that he addressed the impact of Indian cinema and how it travels. He even said that we should create a platform like Davos in India itself that is a one-stop shop for business, entertainment and everything. He was laced with a great sense of humour." Other than PM Modi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore was also present in the event and discussed various measures taken by the Centre to ensure that the Indian cinema flourishes on a national and international level. PM talked about the Indian film fraternity and their invaluable contribution towards building a new and better India.