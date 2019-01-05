Indian falls to death from Ireland cliff while taking selfie

Dublin, Jan 5 (IANS) An Indian student has died after falling off a cliff in Ireland while taking a selfie.

The unidentified Indian national in his 20s was studying at a university in Dublin. He lost his balance while taking the photograph at the popular tourist attraction the Cliffs of Moher in County Clare on Friday afternoon.

The tragedy happened south of the main viewing areas near the visitor centre. There were hundreds of people enjoying the scenery and cliff walk at the time, the Irish Mirror reported.

Emergency services, including a search helicopter, were mobilised as soon as the alarm was raised. A winchman from the helicopter recovered the man from the sea. The victim was flown to nearby Doolin where he was formally pronounced dead.

The police interviewed a number of witnesses and confirmed they were treating the death as a tragic accident.

"There is nothing to suggest at this stage that this was anything other than a tragic accident. Initial indications are, having taken statements from a number of people, is that the victim was taking a selfie and lost his footing," an Irish Police spokesman said.

The incident remained under investigation while the police was tonight trying to make contact with the victim's family in India.

In June 2007, a Hungarian man in his 20s died after he fell to his death at the Cliffs of Moher while taking photographs. The cliffs draw about 1.5 million visitors per year.

