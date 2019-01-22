Indian expats win big in Dubai raffle

Dubai, Jan 22 (IANS) Several Indian expats won big in Dubai Duty Free raffle on Tuesday, with one of them winning $1 million, the media reported.

Abhishek Kathel, who won $1 million, is based in Sharjah and works as cabin crew for a UAE-based airline.

"Thank God for this wonderful news! I cannot believe that I will win this big with my first ever ticket for the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire. Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free," he was quoted as saying by the Khaleej Times.

Leepika Ahluwalie, a 27-year-old Indian national based in Dubai, won an Audi R8 RWS V10 Coupe. The woman, who joined her husband in Dubai just two months ago after getting married, bought her winning ticket on their way to Baku, Azerbaijan, where they went for their honeymoon.

"Thank you Dubai Duty Free for this amazing wedding gift to us. My husband has been planning to get a new car and now here it is!" said Ahluwalie.

Another winner was Farhan Jawed Khan, a 14-year-old Indian national from Ranchi who won a BMW R 1200 GS Rallye Edition motorbike.

His father, Mohmaad Jawed Khan, said he bought the winning ticket and put it in his son's name on their way back to India for good after living in Dubai for 24 years.

Khan had earlier won a Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe in 2008.

Neil H., a 49-year-old British national based in Dubai and working for an international oil and gas company, won $1 million. "Huge thanks to UAE and Dubai Duty Free for kick starting my 2019," he said.

--IANS

soni/mr