Indian expats in UAE celebrate Independence Day

Dubai, Aug 15 (IANS) Indian expatriates in the UAE on Tuesday celebrated India's 71st Independence Day with zeal and fervour by hoisting the national flag and organising cultural events.

Hundreds of expats gathered to watch the unfurling of the national flag by Consulate General Vipul at the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate in Dubai, the Khaleej Times reported.

People in tricolour clothes sang the Indian National Anthem. The top diplomats read out excerpts from Indian President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the nation on the eve of the Independence Day.

Several cultural programmes showcasing India's tradition and heritage were held at the Consulate.

In his speech addressing the public at the Consulate, Vipul announced that 70 events would be organised throughout the year to commemorate the 70 years of India's independence.

Expats Ramdas Rao and his wife Sapna, who run their family business in Dubai, came to the consulate with their two children born and raised in Dubai, the daily said.

"Dubai is a home away from home. You don't feel you are away from India. But still, this is the day we feel the spirit of India more in our hearts. And this is the day our children who live away from the country can learn more about their motherland and feel connected to their roots," said Sapna.

--IANS

soni/mr