Indian expats hail Qatar-India 2019 Year of Culture

Doha, March 26 (IANS) With a wide array of cultural events and activities lined up for the Qatar-India 2019 Year of Culture, Indian expats see it as an opportunity to introduce the rich and diverse tradition and culture to their children.

A number of cultural events are scheduled to be held during the course of the year, The Peninsula daily reported on Monday.

A number of activities were organised in February and March and many events will be held in the coming months. One event, 'Dances of North Eastern India', is slated to be held in April.

These events cover a wide range of activities including dance performances, musical presentations, film festivals, painting and photography exhibitions, food festivals, fashion shows, calligraphy exhibitions, textiles exhibitions and yoga.

"I have been living in Qatar for the past 11 years and it is the first time Indian culture and traditions are being showcased at this level under the events of Qatar India 2019 Year of Culture," Subramanya Hebbagelu, Joint Secretary, Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF) told The Peninsula.

Mohamad Sharif, an Indian living in Qatar, attended a classical dance programme with his family on March 22.

"My children who were born and brought up in Qatar watched first time such programmes live. Really it is a great opportunity to introduce the children to the culture and tradition of their country," he told the daily.

Indians in Qatar currently number around 850,000, according to official figures.

--IANS

ksk/mr