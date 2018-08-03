Indian expat wins 10 million dirhams in Abu Dhabi raffle

Abu Dhabi, Aug 3 (IANS) An Indian expat on Friday hit a jackpot by winning 10 million dirhams in a raffle draw at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

"This is great. Since this is for real I am very happy," said Vazhappallil Yohannan Simon, who first thought it to be a prank.

There was one Syrian -- Taisir Nasr Sabih -- in the top 10 winners list, rest all were from India. Sabih won 70,000 dirhams, the Khaleej Times reported.

Separately, one Filipino expat Jayson Baloloy won the Land Rover Series 12.

Earlier this week, Indian national Sandeep Menon won $1 million in Dubai Duty Free raffle. Another Indian Santhi Bose won a BMW R Nine T Scrambler motorbike.

According to data from two of the biggest raffle draws in the United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket raffle to Dubai Duty Free's Millionaire Draw), Indian nationals prove to be the most lucky.

