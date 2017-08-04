Indian expat found dead in Sharjah car park

Sharjah, Aug 4 (IANS) An Indian expat, who went missing earlier this week, was found dead in a car here, police said.

Dixon, 35, from Perumbavoor in the Indian state of Kerala, returned to Sharjah on July 30 from Ireland, where he went to visit his family. He had been missing from Tuesday. Dixon came to the city to resign from a firm he had been working with for the past nine years and was planning to move to Ireland, his relatives told the Khaleej Times.

His partially-decomposed body was found in a parked car in Al Qulayaa area on Wednesday night, the daily reported on Friday.

According to police officials, they received a complaint on August 1 that Dixon had been missing. The police started an investigation and soon they received a call from the man's relatives, saying that his car was found in a parking space.

Dixon's relative Antony said: "We were returning from Ajman when we saw his car parked near the Sharjah Ladies Club. There was a smell of decomposed body when we got close to the car, and then saw him inside. We then called the police."

Another relative said Dixon was living in Sharjah with his family until last year. Then, his wife got employed in Ireland and shifted there. Dixon returned to the city on July 30 to quit his job at Sharjah Airport Free Zone and move to Ireland.

The body was taken to a hospital and will be repatriated to India once the legal procedures were over, said the police.

--IANS

soni/vt