Indian eves pip Spain 3-2 in hockey

Madrid, June 16 (IANS) Registering their maiden win in the ongoing Spain tour, the Indian womens hockey team beat the hosts 3-2 in the third match at the Consejo Superior de Deportes hockey stadium here.

India bounced back strongly from an early deficit to score twice in four minutes and lead 2-1 after Spain took an early lead through Maria Lopez in the 3rd minute on Friday.

However, Lola Riera equalised in the 58th minute through a penalty corner and it looked like the two teams will play out their second consecutive draw.

However, in the 59th minute India skipper Rani netted a wonderful field goal to give the visitors a 3-2 win.

Both the sides will square off in the fourth match of their five-match rubber on Saturday.

--IANS

kk/tri/bg