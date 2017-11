Kakamigahara (Japan), Nov 5 (IANS) India edged past China 5-4 via shootouts to win the womens Asia Cup hockey title here on Sunday.

After the 1-1 tie in the regulation time the game went to shoot outs where India clinched the issue.

This was the Indian women's second Asia Cup title. They had won their last continental title in 2004.

