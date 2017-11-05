Indian eves beat China in Asia Cup final, qualify for FIH World Cup

Kakamigahara [Japan], Nov 5 (ANI): Indian women's hockey team defeated China 5-4 in a thriller Asia Cup final match here at the Kakamigahara Kawasaki Stadium on Sunday.

India clinched the title in a shoot-out decider after the match ended at 1-1 in regulation time.

Earlier, India triumphed over defending champions Japan in the semi-final to make the final.

It is to be noted that this is India's second Asia Cup title after they first won the trophy back in 2004.

With this victory, the Indian women have also booked their spot for the 2018 World Cup.

It is double victory for Indian hockey as just two weeks ago the Indian men's team also lifted the Asia Cup trophy, beating Malaysia in the final. (ANI)