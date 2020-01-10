Indian Envoy Syed Akbaruddin slams Pakistan at United Nations

Exercising India's right to reply to Pakistan at United Nations, India's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations said, "One delegation that epitomises the dark arts has yet again displayed its wares by peddling falsehoods earlier today. These we dismiss with disdain. My simple response to that delegation, the delegation of Pakistan is - even though it is late neighbour heal thyself of your malaise. There are no takers here for malware", said Syed Akbaruddin.